4-year-old boy drowns in Northbrook retention pond

NORTHBROOK, Ill. – A 4-year-old child died after being found unresponsive Monday night in a north suburban retention pond.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded in the 1700 block of Providence Way. The retention pond is near an apartment building located in the Mission Hills Country Club neighborhood in Northbrook.

Details remain limited but WGN has learned that a neighbor found the child in the water. A nurse performed life-saving measures on the boy before he was rushed to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Deputies are investigating the death as a drowning.

