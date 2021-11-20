Child endangerment charges for mom whose kids died in fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — An East St. Louis woman whose five children died in a fire at her home after she left them alone has been indicted on child endangerment charges.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that prosecutors sought the grand jury indictment after determining that 34-year-old Sabrina Dunigan was at least partially responsible for their deaths.

Dunigan’s children between the ages of nine and two were killed in the Aug. 6 fire.

A fire department official said at the time that Dunigan had left the home to pick up her boyfriend at work when the fire started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News