BURBANK, Ill. — Authorities in Burbank are investigating after a child was shot inside a Burbank home Friday afternoon and later died.

Just after 2:20 p.m., authorities responded to the 8300 block of Laramie Avenue on the report of a child shot.

Paramedics transported the child to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where they were pronounced dead.

Additional details regarding the shooting were not made available at this time.