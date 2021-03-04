Child care worker at Barrington church charged with aggravated battery of child

BARRINGTON, Ill. – A child care worker at a Barrington church has been arrested and accused of aggravated battery of a child.

Ann Marie Dziedzic, 36, of Barrington, is charged with aggravated battery of a child and five counts of aggravated battery in a church.

Police said the investigation into the child care worker, who is employed at The Lutheran Church of Atonement, began on on Feb. 4 after DCFS received an anonymous tip.

Police said church officials were cooperative and no serious injuries to children occurred.