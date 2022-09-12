SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Chief Justice Anne Burke has officially announced her retirement from the Illinois Supreme Court.

“I have been blessed to serve as a Supreme Court Justice for the past 16 years and have loved

working with my staff, colleagues and Judicial Branch staff to serve the people of Illinois,” Chief

Justice Burke said. “The past three years as Chief Justice have been a challenging time due to the

COVID-19 pandemic, but I am thrilled with the progress made by the Illinois Courts.”

Burke has served on the Supreme Court since 2006 and served as Chief Justice since 2019. She is married to the embattled longstanding Ald. Ed Burke.

According to the Illinois Supreme Court, Justice Joy Cunningham has been appointed to fill the seat vacated by Chief Justice Burke. Her term is effective Dec. 1, 2022 through December 2, 2024.

Burke’s term as chief Justice concludes on October 25.

Read her full statement below.