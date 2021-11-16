Chick-fil-A won’t be open at all over Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A customers hoping to score their fix over Christmas weekend will want to stock up beforehand.

Chick-fil-A locations will close on Christmas Day, which falls on Saturday this year. In addition, restaurants are already closed on Sundays, meaning Chick-fil-A food will be unavailable on both days.

On the plus side, it also means employees will be able to enjoy the holiday weekend with their loved ones.

Chick-fil-A’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.

Most locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, however.

As for Thanksgiving, the chicken chain traditionally closes on the holiday so employees can spend time with their families.