CHICAGO — Chick-fil-A has opened their scholarship program awards for the 2024-2025 school year.

The fast-food chain has returned with their 51st year of scholarship awards to support education in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

The program awards at least 12 scholarships of $25,000 to individuals who do not work for Chick-fil-A or within a Chick-fil-A restaurant to help them pursue their education.

Other scholarship programs are available for Chick-fil-A workers and team members.

The chain offers two separate scholarships, awarding 12 $25,000 True Inspirations scholarships and Leadership scholarships ranging from $1,000 and $2,5000 annually.

In 2023, Chick-fil-A awarded more than $25 million in scholarships. The application opens Aug. 1 and closes Oct. 18.

For more information on the scholarships, visit: Remarkable Futures Scholarships | Chick-fil-A