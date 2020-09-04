Chicago’s iconic Green Mill Cocktail Lounge reopens with some changes

CHICAGO — The Chicago restaurant industry is reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and the new restrictions put in place.

One of Chicago’s oldest bars, Green Mill Cocktail Lounge, reopened with some changes. The bar opened Thursday without live music.

Owner Dave Jemilo now has an outdoor patio for drinks and has partnered with a neighboring restaurant to serve food.

“If I can pay the rent and I got some employees working, pay some bills, that’s better than taking it out of the savings for the last six months,” he said.

Like all others, Green Mill closed in March with the onslaught of COVID-19. It reopened in June with live music as restrictions were lifted but then one month later, bars that don’t serve food we’re forced to close again.

Also Thursday, the four restaurants associated with the Girl and Goat announced it plans to lay-off 278 Employees and the Boka restaurant group announcing it will lay-off 500 just to stay in business.

Jemilo has far fewer employees but he shares the stress of staying afloat.