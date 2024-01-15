CHICAGO — The city’s emergency operation plan is in place through at least Wednesday due to the extreme cold.

The Harold Washington Library is open 24 hours to provide a warming center on its lower level and will also hold migrants awaiting placement at the landing zone, a source said.

According to the Department of Family and Support Services, six community service centers are open for warmth from 9 to 5 Monday through Friday when temperatures are below freezing.

The agency says it has activated six DFSS-funded daytime drop-in centers to offer extended hours for people facing homelessness.

For families and residents needing emergency shelter, the Garfield Community Service Center on South Kedzie is open at any time of day or night to the public. This location can also be used for getting out of the warmth for a short period of time, even after business hours.

Tom Straus from Plant Chicago is volunteering with the efforts in the city.

“These are human beings that are in your community. They could be you. It’s very important to remember that these are people struggling, these are people that are going to be under conditions that hopefully you yourself will never have to experience,” Strauss said.

People in Chicago can use park districts and public library locations during business hours to get out of the dangerous cold, but in anyone in need of shelter after hours should call 311.

Because Monday is a national holiday, only regional Chicago Public Library locations will be open as warming centers.

