Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory now includes every state

CHICAGO — Every state and terrority within the United States is now included on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, city health officials announced Wednesday.

Previously, Vermont was the only state not included on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The advisory states any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Our COVID Travel advisory now includes every state and territory in the U.S., as COVID continues to surge. Driven by the more contagious Delta variant, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/ke50MAXwev — Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) September 8, 2021

Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.

NEXT UP: Chicago woman falsely claimed bomb was on plane after missing flight: authorities

New Hampshire, Connecticut, and the District of Columbia fell below the mark of 15 cases per day per 100,000 residents but will remain on the advisory for at least one more week, officials added.