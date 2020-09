FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied vacating the felony convictions of the woman who killed three children at a bus stop in 2018, but vacated her misdemeanor, WSBT reports.

Alyssa Shepherd's counsel filed a claim stating the state failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt that she acted recklessly. The appeals court rejected the claim and her sentencing of four years in prison will stand.