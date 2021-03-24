‘You’re just not safe anywhere’: Family remembering rideshare driver killed while trying to fight off carjacker

CHICAGO — A family is hoping for justice after a rideshare driver was shot and killed Tuesday morning while trying to fight off a carjacker.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 3700 block of West Douglas Avenue on the report of a hit and run.

Police said 46-year-old Javier Ramos, of Franklin Park, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and rushed to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead just before 7:45 a.m.

Initially, investigators thought he was struck in a hit and run crash, but police now say Ramos was shot in the head while trying to fight off a carjacker. The suspect was able to steal Ramos’ vehicle following the shooting.

His cousin, Hortencia Ramos, said he was working to make a living for his 9-year-old daughter Zoe.

“An entrepreneur, go-getter, always putting the best foot forward, wanting the best for his daughter,” she said. “He had a brain aneurysm several years ago and so that second chance at live he truly took it to heart and was all about fitness and health.”

His family now wants action and changes made so this doesn’t happen to someone’s loved one again.

“It’s at a point where you’re just not safe anywhere,” Ramos said. “It’s frustrating, it’s angering to hear that someone just takes someone’s life away in a matter of seconds and doesn’t value life itself. A car, a wallet is more valuable than a human being’s life. More than being angry I can’t process it.”

Police said no surveillance video has been found in the area yet and no suspects are in custody. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.