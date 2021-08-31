Young child shot in vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO — A young child was shot Tuesday evening while in a vehicle on the South Side.

At around 5:15 p.m., police and fire responded to the 600 block of West 61st St. on the report of a shooting.

Authorities said the young child, approximately 4 years old, was struck twice in the arm. Their parents transported the child in an unknown condition to St. Bernard Hospital. The child was then transported to Stroger Hospital.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

