CHICAGO — A baby was shot in the head Friday evening on the South Side.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to the area of 71st and Luella on the report of a shooting.

Chicago fire paramedics transported a 5-month-old girl in serious condition after they were shot in the head.

At this time, it’s unknown if any suspects are in custody.

