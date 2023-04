CHICAGO — A woman had her dog stolen at gunpoint in the Grand Crossing on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the 39-year-old woman told officers she was outside when a gray SUV approached and three men exited the vehicle. The men displayed firearms and grabbed the woman’s dog, a gray Cane Corso.

Police said the men then got back into the SUV and fled westbound. The woman was not injured.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.