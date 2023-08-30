CHICAGO — A woman was threatened with a golf club during a robbery in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The robbery happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue. Police said the woman was standing on the sidewalk when two unknown males approached her and demanded her property.

According to police, one of the offenders was holding a golf club and threatened the woman while the other offender forcefully grabbed her purse. The two then fled eastbound in a white vehicle.

The woman was not injured. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.