Woman, teenage girl injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the two victims were in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard just after 6:20 a.m. Sunday morning when a verbal altercation broke out.

The 28-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the mouth and the 16-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

They were both transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where their condition is unknown.

The incident is currently under investigation.