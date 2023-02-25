CHICAGO — A woman is dead after she was shot multiple times and died while standing next to a car early Saturday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

A person in a black sedan drove by and shot the woman around 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

The woman, 46, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Her identity hasn’t been released yet.

No one has been arrested yet.

The incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives.