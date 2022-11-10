CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the groin by a woman during an altercation on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of South May around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said the 33-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known woman when she stabbed him in the groin.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.

According to police, the incident appears to be domestic.