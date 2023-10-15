CHICAGO — A woman was hospitalized on Sunday after she was stabbed while inside of a business on the city’s Northwest Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. at a laundromat in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was inside the business when a man entered and pulled out a knife before stabbing the victim in the chest and both legs. Police say the person responsible then fled southbound on Milwaukee.

Following the stabbing the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the stabbing and police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.