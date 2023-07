CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed to death Monday night inside an apartment in South Shore.

At around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of East 74th Place on the report of a stabbing.

A woman, whose age and name is not available at this time, was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it happened in the kitchen of a third floor apartment.

A man is in custody and CPD believes the incident was possibly domestic in nature.