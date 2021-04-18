Woman stabbed to death in residence on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed to death inside of a residence in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a woman of an unknown age was in an altercation with an adult man in a residence in the 4700 block of South Champlain Avenue just before 11:40 p.m. when she was stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the perpetrator was located and placed into custody in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The incident is currently under investigation.