EVANSTON, Ill. — A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death Saturday night in Evanston, police said. Officials confirmed a person of interest is in custody.

Coroners identified the woman as Karen Aphour.

Police said officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue for a report of a woman stabbed.

The woman was discovered inside with multiple stab wounds and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no danger to the public and a person of interest is in custody. An investigation remains underway.