CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a fight Sunday night in Back of the Yards, police said.

At around 10:25 p.m., police responded to the 5200 block of South Carpenter on the report of a physical altercation. Police said a woman, 22, was in a fight. She was stabbed multiple times in the chest and arms.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

Officers placed a suspect into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene.