CHICAGO — Two people are injured after they were stabbed during an altercation on the Southwest Side overnight.

According to police, there was a verbal altercation inside a home in the 4700 block of south Springfield Avenue around 12:13 a.m. when a 44-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were stabbed.

The 44-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The man was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to the hands.

There is a suspect in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.