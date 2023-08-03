CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed after an argument ensued with another driver in Humboldt Park Tuesday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were driving near the 3600 block of West Division Street around 7:54 p.m. when they got involved in a verbal argument with another driver.

Police said the drivers exited their vehicles and began fighting on the street. The woman sustained many lacerations to the hand and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was placed into custody and police are investigating the incident.