CHICAGO — Police are on the hunt for a male offender who cut one woman with a sharp object and punched another in the face Wednesday morning at a CTA Red Line stop.

Just before 10:30 am., police responded to the 100 block of W. Cermak following reports that a male offender standing on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown Platform cut a female in the face with a sharp object.

Police add that the male offender then attempted to stab another woman. According to police, the woman was able to avoid the attack. The male offender then punched the woman in the face.

The offender fled the scene. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.