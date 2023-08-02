CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed Tuesday night after an argument between drivers in Humboldt Park.

At around 7:55 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Division Street on the report of a stabbing.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were driving when they became involved in an argument with another driver. CPD said the drivers exited their vehicles and “began fighting on the street.”

During the incident, the 23-year-old woman was stabbed in her hand by a knife. She was transported to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries.

The 29-year-old man was also transported to Stroger with minor injuries.

CPD placed a 27-year-old man into custody. At this time it’s unknown if any charges were filed.