Woman shot to death inside home in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside her home Friday morning on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Police said the woman was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street at approximately 1:42 a.m. when an unknown gunman fired multiple rounds through the window, striking the woman.

She was struck to the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.