Woman shot, killed in Humboldt Park hours before couple dragged out of car in viral video

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was shot in Humboldt Park and later died Saturday hours before a couple was dragged out of their car and killed.

At around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, on the day of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, police responded to the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Paramedics found Nichole Osborne-Struk, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-back and she was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

Her husband, Brenndon Struk, said they were walking down the street and heard three gunshots.. At first he said doctors were optimistic because she was talking at the hospital, but her heart stopped in surgery.

“They were finally able to stop the bleeding, but were unsuccessful in bringing her back to life,” Struk wrote in a GoFundMe.

Osborne-Struk had a magnetic personality and loved animals, according to her obituary.

The shooting came roughly three hours before Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, and his girlfriend Yasmin Perez, 23, were dragged out of their vehicle and shot. Arzuaga died at the hospital and Perez died days later after initially being transported in critical condition.

Juan Villalobos, the director of community engagement for BUILD Chicago, works out of an office steps away from Osborne-Struk’s shooting. The organization has been working for decades on violence intervention and prevention.

“It hurts every time, you can never really get used to it,” he said. “It’s got to go hand-in-hand, you can do all the violence intervention work all day long. If you’re not providing solutions to the problem and being proactive and engaging kids before they get that space, then we’re just going in circles.”

The GoFundMe for Osborne-Struk’s funeral expenses has raised over $40,000 at this time. Anyone with information on her killing can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.