CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun and shot the woman during a verbal argument.

The woman was shot in the cheek and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The man is in custody, police say. Area Three detectives are investigating.