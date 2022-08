CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the knee while riding the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman was shot in the knee by an unidentified individual during a verbal confrontation on Red Line near the 100 block of North State Street at around 12:09 a.m.

There was no further information provided and the woman was unable to give more information.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.