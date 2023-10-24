CHICAGO — A woman was critically injured after she was shot in the head while in a car near a South Side strip mall Tuesday morning.

At around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West 87th Street, located in Chatham, on the report of a person shot.

Authorities said a 41-year-old woman was inside of a vehicle when a bullet went through the glass and struck her in the head.

The victim’s husband, Jesus Garcia, later returned to the scene with the family’s pastor to pick up his vehicle, which had a bullet hole through the front windshield and the headrest. Garcia even held a fragment of a bullet in his hand that he claimed he pulled from the vehicle.

Garcia told WGN-TV News that the altercation stemmed from a road rage incident that started near the intersection of South Lafayette Avenue & West 87th Street before it carried into the parking lot of the nearby hardware store.

According to Garcia, he and his family were on their way to the Home Depot to pick up materials for his job.

Garcia told WGN-TV News that he was driving with his wife and 15-year-old son when he saw a vehicle run a red light. Garcia said he honked at the man, who allegedly ran the light, and that is when the man stopped and pulled out a handgun.

Garcia said he got out of his vehicle, hoping that the man would shoot him and not his family, but Garcia said the man struck him with the gun before opening fire.

Garcia’s wife, who he identified as 41-year-old Sylvia Garcia, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Sylvia was critically wounded in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and officers say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.