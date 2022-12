CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.

The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and is listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.