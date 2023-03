CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face while driving late Monday night in Lawndale.

At around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of West 16th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was driving westbound on 16th Street when shots were fired from an unknown suspect.

The woman was shot in the face and transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.