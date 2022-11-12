CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot.

According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are listed in good condition.

At around 1:44 a.m. Saturday morning, a 32-year-old woman was standing at the 600 block of West 74th Street in Englewood when she was shot in the chin. Police said she was found in an apartment and was unable to provide more information due to the severity of her injury.

Police are still investigating the incident and there is no one in custody.

A boy, 16, was walking outside near the 7000 block of South King Drive close to 10:00 p.m. Friday night when he was shot in the thigh. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and is listed in good condition.

Two men, one who is 20, were arguing in the street around the 0-100 block of West 103rd street when one of the men fired shots at the other. The 20-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are actively investigating the incidents.