CHICAGO — Two women are hospitalized following a shooting and a hit-and-run on the city’s South Side.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of South Paxton. Police said a 24-year-old woman was in an alley when she was shot by a man who then fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the woman was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was also in the alley at the time of the shooting and was struck by a red sedan, which fled the scene. She was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.