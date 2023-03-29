Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — A woman is dead after she was shot in the head while she was in a gas station Wednesday afternoon in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the 22-year-old woman was in the gas station when someone got out of a car and fired shots.

She was shot in the head and leg and taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

No one has been arrested yet and Area Four detectives are still investigating.