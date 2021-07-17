Woman sexually assaulted after man breaks into Humboldt Park apartment: police

CHICAGO — A woman was sexually assaulted in Humboldt Park after a man broke into her apartment, according to police.

Chicago police said the woman, 26, was in her bedroom in an apartment near California Avenue and Division Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday when a man broke into her home by removing the air conditioner from a back window.

The man led the woman throughout the home in search of items he could steal, police said. The man then sexually assaulted the woman multiple times. He also struck her multiples in the face and body.

The woman was able to escapes and ask for help.

She described the suspect as a Black man around 25 to 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, thin build, medium brown complexion, short black hair and said he was wearing a ski mask and a long sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312- 744-8261. Anonymous Tips can be submitted at TIPSOFT.com