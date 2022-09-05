CHICAGO — Residents in the Lakeview neighborhood are on high alert after a woman was attacked and robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight.

A neighbor’s ring doorbell camera captured the armed robbery.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old woman was walking in the 2900 block of N. Seeley when a black car pulled up and three people in masks and hoodies jumped out and pushed a female victim to the ground, stealing her fanny pack containing her phone, wallet and keys.

Video even shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at the woman.

Bill Pollard and his wife live on what he called a nice and quiet block with ‘super wonderful neighbors.’

“Never would’ve expected anything like this on this kind of a block,” he said.

Pollard and his wife were out of town when the robbery occurred but received video of the incident on a neighborhood text chain.

“Listening to the video, you could hear the woman screaming in the background and we’re trying to figure out exactly where it was,” Pollard said. “Was it on our block? Was it somewhere in the neighborhood?”

Pollard was shocked when he learned the woman was attacked just a few steps away from his home.

“It kind of takes a little bit of the shine off of this bubble that you sometimes feel that you live in, right?” Pollard said. “You know, kids play in the park, neighbors walking up and down the street and now rather than just walking around, you may have to look over your shoulder every now and then.”

WGN News spoke to locals who did not wish to be on camera but said that everyone in the area of the attack at the time came outside to help the visibly shaken victim.

Pollard hopes the robbery doesn’t change how people feel in the relatively safe neighborhood. The latest occurrence, he adds, should be a reminder to keep an eye out for one another.

“Stuff can happen anywhere,” Pollard said. “It’s just a matter of keeping a level head, keeping your eyes open and obviously, if you see something, say something.”

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.