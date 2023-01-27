CHICAGO — A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles while crossing the street in South Austin, Chicago police said Friday.

Around 5:45 p.m., in the 5000 block of W. Washington Blvd., a white-colored SUV was traveling westbound on Washington when it struck a black-colored sedan traveling eastbound on Washington.

The impact caused both vehicles to crash into the 25-year-old woman. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Both vehicles fled the scene and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.