Woman killed, two children critically injured in South Side crash involving stolen car

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and two children, including an infant, are in critical condition following a crash involving a stolen car on the border of the city’s Douglas and Grand Boulevard neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said two unknown men were traveling southbound in the 3900 block of South State Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. in a burgundy Chevy Malibu that was reported stolen when they crashed into a black sedan that was traveling eastbound on 39th Street. The two men fled the scene after the crash. The black sedan was occupied by a 41-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy and an infant boy.

The 41-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 12-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The infant boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.