CHICAGO — A woman was fatally shot, and a teenager was injured outside a gas station on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of East 79th Street. Police said a 48-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside of a Falcon Fuel gas station, when two unknown individuals exited a vehicle and began shooting at the victims.

The woman was shot in the face and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The teen was shot in the left leg and transported to the same hospital in good condition.

The offenders fled the scene after the shooting.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.