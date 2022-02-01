Woman killed, security guard wounded in Bronzeville shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died and a security guard was wounded following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bronzeville.

Just before 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East 35th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 34-year-old security guard became involved in a verbal altercation with another man. At some point, the man produced a gun, striking the security guard in the right leg.

The security guard then fired shots at the suspect. During the exchange of gunfire, police said a 55-year-old woman was shot in the chest while on a sidewalk. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead.

The security guard was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.