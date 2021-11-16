Woman killed, man injured in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death and a man was injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were driving southbound in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue when a white SUV approached from behind and a gunman inside opened fire, striking both individuals.

The 30-year-old woman was struck to the shoulder and back and the 34-year-old man was struck to the abdomen. Both self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

The man has since been taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.