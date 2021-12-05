Woman killed, man critically injured in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old woman was shot to death and a 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were walking in an alley just after 4:35 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown gunman began shooting in their direction, striking both of them.

The woman was taken to Community First Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.