CHICAGO — A drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Canaryville neighborhood claimed a woman’s life and seriously injured a man, city police said Monday.

Around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of W. Root for a shooting investigation. There, police learned a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old were inside a 2002 black Saturn were shot when a Red 2014 Nissan sedan drove up alongside the victims and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots.

The woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the body, was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say she was behind the wheel and crashed into a nearby building upon being shot.

The 20-year-old man, shot in the chest, was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. An investigation is ongoing.