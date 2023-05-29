CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side.

Actual photo of wanted vehicle (Photo/CPD)

The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Independence. Police said the woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was struck by the driver of a Gray 2014 Kia Optima.

According to police, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop after hitting the woman.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the four-door sedan sustained severe front-end damage on the right side, along with a dented hood and broken windshield.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.