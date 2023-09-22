CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Police responded to a traffic crash on the 5900 block of South King Drive around 10:47 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman, in her 40s, on the ground in the middle of the road.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, further investigation found the woman was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Police said it does not appear the victim was in a crosswalk.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.