CHICAGO — According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a woman who died in an overnight drive-by shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood has been identified, and according to community activist Andrew Holmes, she is the mother of a football player at Ohio State University.

A 41-year-old woman who was shot and killed in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday was identified by the ME’s office as Ashley Griggs.

Four other people were also injured in the shooting and taken to local hospitals in fair condition.

According to Holmes, Griggs is the mother of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Tate — originally from Chicago — was a five-star recruit and top 25 prospect nationally out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before committing to play collegiately at Ohio State, according to 247Sports.

The Chicago Police Department has no one in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.